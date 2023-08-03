Threshold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.15 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $236.70 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014035 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,265.74 or 1.00051398 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,896,360,701.547297 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02349434 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,538,128.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.