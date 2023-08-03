Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $234.96 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Threshold has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $234.96 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,169.39 or 1.00079048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,896,360,701.547297 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02349434 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,538,128.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

