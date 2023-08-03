TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TIMB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

TIM Stock Performance

TIMB traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,860. TIM has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TIM will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.44%.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TIM by 620.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TIM by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in TIM by 2,838.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

