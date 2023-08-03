Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

TSBK opened at $31.24 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $256.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 18,217.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 796.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

