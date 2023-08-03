Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86 billion-$4.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion. Timken also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.30 EPS.

Timken Trading Down 9.0 %

Timken stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.11. 1,791,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,011. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Timken will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.