Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 145,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 455,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Titan International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWI

Titan International Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $726.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $548.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.52 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.