Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Up 5.4%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

