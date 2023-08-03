TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.20

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 31996606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.24.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

