Torah Network (VP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.04 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Torah Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $22,132.71 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torah Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.78891564 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $27,918.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars.

