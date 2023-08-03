Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.38.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $205.06 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.