Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,187 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 1,434,703 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

