Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 142.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,182,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986,783. The company has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.