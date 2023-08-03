Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock remained flat at $74.54 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,474,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,999. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.