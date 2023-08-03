Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $709.80. 429,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,651. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $702.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

