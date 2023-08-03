Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $238.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $446.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

