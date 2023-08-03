Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

