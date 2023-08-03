Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:WSM traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 644,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,167. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

