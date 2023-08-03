Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. 819,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 209.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

