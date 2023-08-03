Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 730 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,964. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

