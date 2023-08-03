Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.11

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Transition Metals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company's project portfolio includes the Thunder Bay, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, and Sudbury Area projects.

