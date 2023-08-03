Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Trex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trex

Trex Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 65,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,123. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.