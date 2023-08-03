Tri Star Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 17,924 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.72. 6,103,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

