Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 19,505 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 96.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 52,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,223,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.48. 2,521,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

