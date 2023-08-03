Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.57-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.57-2.73 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. 1,073,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. Trimble has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.