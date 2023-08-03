Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $945-985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.89 million. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.57-2.73 EPS.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

