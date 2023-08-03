Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.01 million. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of TRTN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.02. 248,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,966. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Triton International has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRTN. TheStreet lowered Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities lowered Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

