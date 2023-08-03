trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Cut to $1.30

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $1.35 to $1.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRVG. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $406.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.57.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $119.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in trivago by 55.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

