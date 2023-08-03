TRON (TRX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178.29 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and $178.29 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001907 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000978 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,576,435,808 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

