Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 109,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,635,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 435.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 637,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tronox by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 623,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth about $8,906,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tronox by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 599,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

