Truist Financial Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $125.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

DASH traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.60. 3,352,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,546. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

