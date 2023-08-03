Truist Financial Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.0 %

BLDR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.