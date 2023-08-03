Truist Financial Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $221.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $213.00 to $221.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 1.7 %

Marriott International stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.57. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $206.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 425.35% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.