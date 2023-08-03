Trust Wallet Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.65 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $386.05 million and $7.65 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

