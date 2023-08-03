TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-2.70 EPS.

TTEC Stock Up 0.1 %

TTEC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.82. 157,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,680. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $633.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.51 million. TTEC had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc Holtzman purchased 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $249,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

