Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Trading Up 3.5%

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 447,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,146,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 3.3 %

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $84,277.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,035 shares in the company, valued at $982,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $84,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.