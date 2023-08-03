Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.35.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 3,856,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,188,301. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

