UBS Group Boosts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $37.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO

Steven Madden Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 563,607 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 319,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.