UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.84. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $1,044,709.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $1,021,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,391 shares in the company, valued at $480,911.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,773.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,616 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

