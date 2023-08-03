Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.41 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $63.41 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,270.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.00779900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00122939 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00029846 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20212379 USD and is up 17.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $5,244,194.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

