Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Raised by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.35. 996,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

