Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.17 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 577.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Unisys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Unisys Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Unisys has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unisys news, Director Matthew J. Desch bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 83.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Further Reading

