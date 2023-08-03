United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 5.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $135,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,410. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on UPS
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.