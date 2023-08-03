United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 5.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $135,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,410. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

