United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $307.00 at Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $305.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s previous close.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.22.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $241.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.94. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,914 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 815.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,158,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 241,594 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

