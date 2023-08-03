United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $240.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,287,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,413.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,287,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,413.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $5,889,914. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

