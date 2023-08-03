UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Trimmed by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $504.27. 1,427,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.80 and a 200-day moving average of $485.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

