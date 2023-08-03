Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on U. Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

Unity Software Trading Down 8.5 %

NYSE U opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $244,213.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $244,213.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,386,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,235 shares of company stock valued at $21,644,274. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.