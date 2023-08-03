Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
Shares of UUU stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,487. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
