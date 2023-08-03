UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.73 billion and approximately $2.18 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00013719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00284162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,708,806 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,710,089.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.94392007 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,584,642.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

