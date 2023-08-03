Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.00 million-$980.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.33 million. Upbound Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.55 EPS.

Upbound Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 566,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.78. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPBD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Upbound Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 877 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,002.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

