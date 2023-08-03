Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion. Upbound Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.43%.

UPBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Upbound Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

View Our Latest Report on UPBD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.